Iran holds military exercises on November 17-18

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iran launched a two-day large-scale military exercises called "Prophet Muhammad 3" on Tuesday in the north-east of the country over the new threats the country could face, Report informs referring to Sputnik, the Commander of Iran's Ground Forces said.

The necessity to improve the security and defense of Iran arose over new threats coming from terrorist groups, the commander of the Armed Forces, Reza Pourdastan, said in a statement.

"The Islamic Republic Republic of Iran has faced with a new threat - proxy wars, in which the actors are terrorist groups," he said.

Infantry, artillery and armed vehicles are expected to take part in the exercises, according to the statement.