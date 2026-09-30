Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Two men executed in Iran

    Region
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 09:59
    Two men executed in Iran

    Two men were executed in the Iranian city of Mashhad on September 30 following a ruling by the country's Revolutionary Court, according to Mizan, an outlet affiliated with Iran's judiciary.

    According to Report, Ali Hemmati and Majid Nikandish were arrested in the city of Tabas during protests held in January . They were convicted of "waging war" against the country's security.

    The death sentences against Hemmati and Nikandish were issued in May 2026. Despite appeals seeking to overturn the verdicts, Iran's Supreme Court upheld the sentences.

    Iran witnessed protests over social and economic grievances late last year and in January this year.

    Executions in Iran
    İranın Məşhəd şəhərində 2 etirazçı edam olunub
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    MiniBoss

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