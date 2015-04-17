Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Azerbaijan use Caspian Sea as a tool for the development of multilateral cooperation - this position was once again confirmed at the international economic forum "Caspian dialogue - 2015" held in Moscow.

Report informs referring to Rosbalt, the subject of the eighth forum covering all aspects of economic activities of the coastal countries in the Caspian Sea.Firstly,it is - the development of Caspian hydrocarbon deposits, proven reserves are about 10 billion tons, but the actual deposits can be much more.According to experts, Caspian Sea will produce 200 million tons of oil and 270 billion cubic meters of natural gas only in the next five to seven years.

The forum was made interesting proposals on the formation of the free trade zone in Caspian Sea, industrial cooperation capacity, the creation of a permanent Caspian Economic Forum and the Caspian logistics center.But the important thing is that all the Caspian states agree: any decisions on strategic projects in the Caspian Sea should be taken jointly.

Azerbaijan plays a special role in the industrial and environmental cooperation of the Caspian countries, because the production of hydrocarbons in the Caspian Sea started namely in Baku.Today Azerbaijan is a leading mining and exporting power in the Caspian Sea."I think that, Azerbaijan introducing a constructive role in strengthening the partnership of all five Caspian countries" - emphasizes Georgy Petrov, vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce in Russia.