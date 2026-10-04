Max Verstappen wins Formula 1 Malaysian Grand Prix
Formula 1
- 04 October, 2026
- 15:39
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Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands has won the Formula 1 Malaysian Grand Prix.
According to Report, the 29-year-old four-time world champion secured his first victory of the current season.
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli finished second, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton claimed third place.
Mercedes' other driver, George Russell, was running in third position until lap 50 but was forced to retire due to an engine problem.
The race, held at Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit, started 1 hour and 24 minutes later than scheduled because of rain.
Maks Ferstappen Malayziya Qran-prisinin qalibi olub
Ферстаппен выиграл Гран-при Малайзии "Формулы 1"
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