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    Two dead, one missing after torrential rain in Catalonia

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    • 04 October, 2026
    • 14:58
    Two dead, one missing after torrential rain in Catalonia

    Two people have died as a result of severe rainfall in Spain's autonomous region of Catalonia.

    According to Report, citing El Pais newspaper, the information was released by the local fire service.

    The torrential rain triggered flooding across the region and led to hundreds of incidents. Two people lost their lives due to the adverse weather, while another person remains missing.

    It was noted that services on the Barcelona metro network were disrupted, several flights were canceled at the airport, and lengthy delays were recorded. A number of roads were also closed.

    More than 17,600 electricity customers in the Catalan capital were left without power. Efforts to restore electricity supplies are ongoing.

    Torrential rains Spain
    Kataloniyada leysan səbəbindən iki nəfər ölüb, bir nəfər itkin düşüb
    В Каталонии из-за ливней двое погибли, один человек пропал без вести
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