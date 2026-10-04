Pakistani FM: More countries may join Mecca Pact

More than six countries are interested in joining the Mecca Pact (Mecca Joint Defence Agreement), which was signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, said Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Report informs, citing Haber Global.

Ishaq Dar said that more than half a dozen countries had expressed interest in joining the agreement, although he did not name them.

It was noted that Syria, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, along with Egypt and Bangladesh, have previously been mentioned as potential members of the alliance. Initial discussions on the bloc's expansion are expected to begin after an extraordinary meeting in Riyadh.

Egypt and Bangladesh are reportedly among the countries most frequently linked to possible accession.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in August that Egypt's participation in the alliance was possible, although Cairo has yet to make a final decision. Bangladesh has also signaled a positive stance toward the pact.

The information added that Syria and Iran are also among the countries that could potentially sign the Mecca Pact.

Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan signed the Mecca Pact on joint defense, under which an armed attack against any one of the three member states would be regarded as an attack against all parties to the agreement.