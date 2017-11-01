Inmates riot in Armenian prison

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The prisoners in the Gorus correctional facility of the Armenian ministry of justice set beddings on fire and broke doors of the cells.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, incident occurred on October 31 night.

The conflict arose during the inspection carried out by employees of Armenian investigation committee and correctional facility.

They broke doors of cells and started to insult each other. Some of prisoners threw burning beddings and household subjects out of the windows. Nobody suffered among inmates.