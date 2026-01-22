Mikayil Jabbarov meets Coca-Cola senior VP in Davos
Business
- 22 January, 2026
- 20:56
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Michael Goltzman, the Senior Vice-President for Global Policy and Sustainability of the Coca-Cola Company, within the framework of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Switzerland, Report informs.
"Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we held a meeting with Michael Goltzman, the Senior Vice-President for Global Policy and Sustainability at the Coca-Cola Company.
During the meeting, we discussed the projects implemented by the company in our country, investment plans, continuous development, the initiatives aimed at shaping efficient infrastructure and the stimulation of competitive production," Jabbarov wrote in a post on X.
Latest News
20:56
Mikayil Jabbarov meets Coca-Cola senior VP in DavosBusiness
20:33
Amirbayov discusses Baku-Yerevan peace process with NATO deputy secretary generalForeign policy
20:22
Photo
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova Meets with NATO Deputy Secretary GeneralForeign policy
19:59
Photo
SOCAR signs services agreement with Swiss companyEnergy
19:41
ACWA Power to participate in synergy of projects on export of green energy via Azerbaijan to EuropeEnergy
19:30
Erdogan, Pezeshkian hold phone conversationRegion
19:22
SOCAR, First Abu Dhabi Bank mull strategic partnership opportunitiesEnergy
18:57
Azerbaijan, EU discuss development of transport and logistics infrastructureBusiness
18:39