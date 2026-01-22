Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Mikayil Jabbarov meets Coca-Cola senior VP in Davos

    Business
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 20:56
    Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Michael Goltzman, the Senior Vice-President for Global Policy and Sustainability of the Coca-Cola Company, within the framework of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Switzerland, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we held a meeting with Michael Goltzman, the Senior Vice-President for Global Policy and Sustainability at the Coca-Cola Company.

    During the meeting, we discussed the projects implemented by the company in our country, investment plans, continuous development, the initiatives aimed at shaping efficient infrastructure and the stimulation of competitive production," Jabbarov wrote in a post on X.

    World Economic Forum - 2026 Mikayil Jabbarov Coca-Cola
    Mikayıl Cabbarov İsveçrədə "Coca-Cola" şirkətinin rəsmisi ilə görüşüb
    Микаил Джаббаров встретился с представителем компании Coca-Cola в Швейцарии

    Mikayil Jabbarov meets Coca-Cola senior VP in Davos

