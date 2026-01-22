Mikayil Jabbarov meets Coca-Cola senior VP in Davos

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Michael Goltzman, the Senior Vice-President for Global Policy and Sustainability of the Coca-Cola Company, within the framework of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Switzerland, Report informs.

"Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we held a meeting with Michael Goltzman, the Senior Vice-President for Global Policy and Sustainability at the Coca-Cola Company.

During the meeting, we discussed the projects implemented by the company in our country, investment plans, continuous development, the initiatives aimed at shaping efficient infrastructure and the stimulation of competitive production," Jabbarov wrote in a post on X.