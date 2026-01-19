India sends guided Pinaka missiles to Armenia

India's Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh stated that the first batch of guided Pinaka missiles has been dispatched to Armenia from the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) plant in the city of Nagpur.

According to Report, citing Hindu Business Line, Armenia had previously signed a contract with India for the supply of four batteries of Pinaka systems.

The agreement also includes the export of guided missiles for multiple-launch rocket systems as well as other defense equipment.

The delivery of launchers began in July 2023 and was fully completed by November 2024.

In 2022–2023, 43% of India's total arms exports went to Armenia. For 2024–2025, the two countries have signed arms procurement contracts worth $600 million.

These multimillion-dollar agreements envisage the purchase not only of Pinaka systems, but also howitzers, anti-tank missiles, and anti-drone equipment. In addition, over the next three years Armenia is expected to purchase 90 ATAGS howitzers from India, six of which have already been delivered to the country.