Ilakhir chershenbe celebration kills 3, injures 2,351 in Iran

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ 3 people were killed, 2 351 people injured in Iran on Tuesday during Ilaxir chershenbe celebration before the Novruz holiday .

Report informs citing the Tasnim, head of the country’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Pir Hossein Kolivand said.

The last Wednesday of the Iranian calendar year is called "Chahar Shanbe Suri," (Festival of Fire). It is also known as one of the most dangerous days of the year. Iranians traditionally jump over fires and use small explosives during celebrations.

A 14 year-old boy in capital city of Tehran was killed due to the explosion of hand-made explosives.

At least 600 injured people were hospitalized, Kolivand said.

Earlier in March 11 seven people, including four children were killed in Iran’s northwestern city of Ardabil in explosion of handmade fireworks and explosives. The explosion occurred during preparing handmade fireworks and explosives for Festival of Fire ‎inside the residential building.