Ibrahim Kalin: Energy routes through Azerbaijan play key role in global stability
Region
- 11 October, 2025
- 10:11
Energy routes from Azerbaijan play a vital role in ensuring global energy stability, Ibrahim Kalin, head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), said at the opening of the International Congress on Intelligence Studies, Report informs.
According to Kalin, the Turkic world has today become a global guarantor of energy security – one of the most fundamental challenges facing the world.
He noted that the Turkic world has become a key player in ensuring energy security: "Today, routes (...) from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, Europe, and global markets play a key role in ensuring global energy stability."
