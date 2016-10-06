Istanbul governor: Huge blast injured 5, one in serious condition - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The attack to the police station was committed with explosive-loaded two motorcycles".

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the governor of Istanbul Vasip Şahin said.

"According to the initial information, 5 people were injured in the attack, with one in critical condition", the governor said.

***17:34

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ A blast occurred near "Şirinevler 75. yil" police center of Yenibosna district, Istanbul.

Report informs citing Haber7, a large number of police involved to the scene.

According to the information, the police station was attacked by an explosive-loaded car.

Many wounded were reported. According to the initial report, the blast injured at least five people with one in serious condition.

Cause of the blast is unknown yet.





***17:16

