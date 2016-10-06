 Top
    Istanbul governor: Huge blast injured 5, one in serious condition - VIDEO - UPDATED

    A large number of police involved to the scene

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The attack to the police station was committed with explosive-loaded two motorcycles".

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, the governor of Istanbul  Vasip Şahin said.

    "According to the initial information, 5 people were injured in the attack, with one in critical condition", the governor said.

    ***17:34

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ A blast occurred near "Şirinevler 75. yil" police center of Yenibosna district, Istanbul.

    Report informs citing Haber7, a large number of police involved to the scene.

    According to the information, the police station was attacked by an explosive-loaded car.

    Many wounded were reported. According to the initial report, the blast injured at least five people with one in serious condition.

    Cause of the blast is unknown yet.


    ***17:16 

