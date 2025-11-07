Helicopter crash kills four in Dagestan

Four people died and three others were injured as a result of a helicopter crash in Russia's Dagestan Republic, Dagestan Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov said, Report informs via TASS.

Reportedly, there were seven people on board the helicopter.

"A KEMZ helicopter (produced by the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant) crashed near the settlement of Achi-su. As a result, four people died. One person is in extremely critical condition, two are in serious condition," Glazov said.

The helicopter with tourists on board was heading to Izberbash (a town on the coast of the Caspian Sea).

The helicopter destroyed a private home on the ground when it crashed. Luckily, there were no people inside the house at the time.