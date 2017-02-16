 Top
    Close photo mode

    Head of US Army General Staff will travel from Baku to Turkey

    Fikri Işık: US will provide more support to fight PKK

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of US army, General Joseph Dunford will travel from Baku to Turkey on February 17.

    Report informs referring to Haber7, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Işık told.

    “Head of US General Staff will be in Baku tomorrow. We will tell our discontents related to YPG (Syrian wing of PKK terrorist group). US will provide more support to fight PKK”, the minister told.

    He told that details of establishment of security zone in Syria remain unresolved.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi