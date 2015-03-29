Head of CIS mission: Presidential elections in Uzbekistan well organized and active

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential elections in Uzbekistan are well organized and active.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, Secretary Sergei Lebedev.

The mission has already visited several polling stations in Tashkent, and everywhere the voting carried out active, organized and calm, a strong organizational work of the CEC is obvious, said Sergey Lebedev at one of the polling stations in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Our observers have free access to all polling stations, all authorities providing necessary information. We find support everywhere, feel the openness of all the structures of power, received support for our work, said Lebedev.

72 observers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the CIS Executive Committee accredited as part of the CIS observation mission.