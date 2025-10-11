Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Hakan Fidan: Institutionalization of OTS largely complete

    Region
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 09:55
    Hakan Fidan: Institutionalization of OTS largely complete

    The institutionalization of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is largely complete, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the opening ceremony of the 2025-2026 academic year at Gazi University, Report informs.

    He noted that three days ago, he was in Azerbaijan to participate in the 12th OTS Summit, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demonstrated Türkiye's commitment to deepening the integration of the Turkic world at the highest level.

    Hakan Fidan praised the participation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the summit and emphasized that the process of institutionalizing the OTS is largely complete. He stated that the organization is focusing on specific projects, taking important steps toward unification, and strengthening economic cooperation.

    The minister noted the importance of the steps taken towards the creation of a common alphabet in the Turkic world and emphasized that universities with a strong national consciousness, deep cultural memory and broad scientific outlook, such as Gazi University, play an important role in the common future of the Organization of Turkic States.

    Hakan Fidan Organization of Turkic States Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    Hakan Fidan: TDT-nin institusionallaşması böyük ölçüdə başa çatıb
    Хакан Фидан: Институционализация Организации тюркских государств по большей части завершена

    Latest News

    10:46

    Trump says never cancelled meeting with Xi, but unsure if it will take place

    Other countries
    10:29

    US to boost duties against China by 100% from November 1 — Trump

    Other countries
    10:11

    Ibrahim Kalin: Energy routes through Azerbaijan play key role in global stability

    Region
    09:55

    Hakan Fidan: Institutionalization of OTS largely complete

    Region
    09:41

    At least 7 dead after Philippines hit by twin quakes, tsunami warning up

    Other countries
    09:29
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares video on his working visit to Tajikistan

    Foreign policy
    09:19
    Photo

    Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court

    Domestic policy
    09:08

    North Korea unveils Hwasong-20 missile at parade

    Other countries
    09:00

    Israel says attacks Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon

    Other countries
    All News Feed