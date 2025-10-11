Hakan Fidan: Institutionalization of OTS largely complete

The institutionalization of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is largely complete, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the opening ceremony of the 2025-2026 academic year at Gazi University, Report informs.

He noted that three days ago, he was in Azerbaijan to participate in the 12th OTS Summit, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demonstrated Türkiye's commitment to deepening the integration of the Turkic world at the highest level.

Hakan Fidan praised the participation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the summit and emphasized that the process of institutionalizing the OTS is largely complete. He stated that the organization is focusing on specific projects, taking important steps toward unification, and strengthening economic cooperation.

The minister noted the importance of the steps taken towards the creation of a common alphabet in the Turkic world and emphasized that universities with a strong national consciousness, deep cultural memory and broad scientific outlook, such as Gazi University, play an important role in the common future of the Organization of Turkic States.