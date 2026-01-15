Hakan Fidan: Ensuring peace in South Caucasus remained Türkiye's priority in 2025

Ensuring sustainable peace in the South Caucasus remained a priority for Türkiye in 2025, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference, Report informs.

He noted that cooperation with Balkan countries was also a priority on Türkiye's agenda: "No country anymore conducts its foreign policy based on predetermined templates. We should wisely build alliances and evaluate their benefits. We should find an effective way to overcome the crisis."

Fidan noted that ensuring peace and security in the region will be Türkiye's top priority.