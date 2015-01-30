GUAM countries discussed cooperation in the field of economy, trade and energy

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The 33rd meeting of the Council of National Coordinators (CNC) GUAM was held at GUAM Secretariat in Kiev. Report informs citing the press service of the organization, the meeting attended by representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of GUAM countries, including the Head of the regional security of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Tofig Musayev, as well as the Secretary General of GUAM Valery Chechelashvili.

CNC has approved the draft resolution on "Cooperation between the United Nations and the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development of GUAM" and exchanged views on the promotion of the draft resolution "Protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development."

CNC as well discussed GUAM sectoral cooperation, in particular, in the field of economy and trade, energy, transport, as well as in law enforcement, cooperation of GUAM with other states and international organizations.

Place and date of the next meeting of the CNC will be agreed through diplomatic channels.