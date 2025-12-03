Governor: Zangazur corridor opens key economic opportunities for border regions

The Zangazur corridor will create significant economic opportunities for the border regions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Governor of Türkiye's Ardahan province, Hayrettin Çiçek, told Report.

Speaking during his visit to Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, the governor emphasized that conditions in Türkiye are highly favorable for entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan:

"The principle of One nation, two states, supported by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, is both a responsibility and an honor for all representatives of our two countries.

In the new geopolitical reality that emerged after the liberation of Karabakh, the Zangazur corridor, expected to be opened, will provide major economic opportunities not only for Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region but also for Türkiye's provinces of Iğdır, Kars, Ardahan, Ağrı, and Erzurum. We believe the realization of this project will be highly beneficial for the future.

Business circles in Iğdır have long maintained close ties with Nakhchivan. We expect entrepreneurs from Ardahan, Kars, Erzurum, and Ağrı to also make significant investments in these regions. At the same time, our province offers very favorable conditions for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs as well."