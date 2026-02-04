From the Caspian to Global Markets: Baku Caviar at Gulfood 2026

Gulfood in Dubai is rightfully considered one of the world's leading international platforms for F&B producers and suppliers, bringing together top manufacturers, distributors, and HoReCa professionals from around the globe. Participation in Gulfood is more than a product showcase it is a marker of compliance with global quality standards and current market trends.

It is within this context that Baku Caviar presents its products at Gulfood. For the brand, black caviar production is not only about premium gastronomy, but also a long-term commitment to the preservation of the Caspian Sea. At the core of Baku Caviar's philosophy lies ecosystem restoration: for every jar of caviar sold, ten sturgeons are released back into the Caspian Sea.

Baku Caviar is produced using advanced aquaculture technologies and strict quality control at every stage. However, the brand's key differentiator in the international market is its responsible approach to sustainability, a factor that increasingly shapes the choices of both industry professionals and end consumers.

Experience from participation in leading international exhibitions confirms strong interest in the product from distributors, retail chain representatives, and professional chefs. As a global industry hub, Gulfood serves as an important platform for building new partnerships and expanding Baku Caviar's presence in international markets.

Azerbaijan Fish Farm, the producer of Baku Caviar, is the world's first sturgeon farm to receive the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification from the Global Seafood Alliance. This certification confirms compliance with international standards across four key areas: environmental responsibility, food safety, social accountability, and animal welfare.

Baku Caviar is caviar that reflects the character of Azerbaijan respect for nature, attention to detail, and a commitment to preserving what matters for future generations. It is a product that speaks not loudly, but confidently through taste, origin, and action.