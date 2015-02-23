​Giorgi Margvelashvili invites Poroshenko to Georgia

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili invited his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko to Georgia.

Report informs citing the press service of the Administration of the President of Georgia, during his visit to Kiev, Giorgi Margvelashvili met face to face with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko, and then in a larger format. The sides discussed the main issues in bilateral relations.

According to the press service of the presidential administration, Giorgi Margvelashvili has invited the President of Ukraine to Georgia. Mr. Poroshenko said he would arrive in Tbilisi, as soon as possible.