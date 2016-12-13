German MFA official: To be PKK member crime in our country

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "PKK is listed as a terrorist group in Germany".

Report informs citing Haber7, Spokesperson for German MFA Johannes Dimroth said at a news conference in Berlin, answering question "what measures do police take regarding collection of money and supporters by terrorist PKK in Germany".

He noted that even ordinary membership is considered a crime as PKK is included in the list of terrorist groups in Germany: "Germany is governed by federal regulations. Therefore, we need to look at the report of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in regard with the measures taken. The report envisages conduction of a series of investigative actions against PKK members and launch of criminal cases. I'd like to note that a member of the DNKP-C (Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front acting in Turkey - ed. Report) was detained in Germany recently".

Notably, the Turkish media reported that participants of protests in Germany, England, France, Austria, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark in support of HDP were holding symbols of the terrorist PKK group. According to the reports, in 2007-2016, with the exception of Germany, Ankara requested 20 countries of the European Union to hand over 263 terrorists, however, didn't get positive response. Ankara requested from Germany to extradite 136 terrorists, but Germany hasn't fulfilled this request.

According to some reports, "donation" of 30 million Euros is collected each year from PKK organizations in Europe. Some part of these funds is sent to pro-PKK groups in Europe, a larger part to the terrorists.