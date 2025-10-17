Georgian, Turkish coast guards conduct joint exercises

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    As part of cooperation between Georgia's Border Police and the Turkish Coast Guard Command, Sukhumi, the patrol vessel of the Georgian Coast Guard, made a port visit to Samsun, Türkiye.

    According to Report, citing Georgia's Border Police, the Turkish Coast Guard's vessel TCSG-97 also paid a reciprocal visit to the port of Poti in Georgia under the same cooperation program.

    During the visits, the coast guard vessels of both countries conducted joint maritime exercises in the Black Sea. The drills aimed to enhance maritime security measures and facilitate the exchange of operational experience.

    Crew members from both sides also participated in various sports and cultural activities as part of the visit.

    "These visits and joint exercises contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of maritime security," the Georgian Border Police emphasized.

