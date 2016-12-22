Georgian politicians: Armenia must change policy and establish normal ties with neighbors

Tbilisi. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Statements by former Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan on media and at the recent congress of the Armenian National Congress, which is led by him, on failure of policy of the Armenian government as well on concessions regarding Karabakh conflict received mixed reviews in Georgia, too.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, according to Georgian politicians, Armenia must change its foreign policy and establish normal relations with neighboring countries as well as that only in this way peace can be achieved in the South Caucasus.

Georgian historian, President of the International Center of Caucasus Geohistory and Geopolitical Studies, Guram Markhulia told Georgia bureau of Report News Agency that statements by Levon Ter-Petrosyan saying that the Armenian government makes serious mistakes is true: "The Armenian government launched these mistakes in 1990s by pursuing aggressive policy against Azerbaijan with the help of its foreign supporters and occupation of Azerbaijani lands. So, Armenia laid foundations for its collapse. Because occupying Azerbaijani territories and starting the war, Armenia stayed away from large-scale regional projects, implementing with the direct participation and on the initiative of Baku. Today Armenia is facing the threat of extinction as a state.

The historian said that recent achievements in political, economic, military and other fields further increased Azerbaijan's power as a state.

G.Markhulia believes that visits of Armenian politicians, representatives of non-governmental organizations to Azerbaijan, participation in various international events is not accidental: "They want to restore the broken relations in different ways. This shows once again that opinions, political views are changing in Armenia. Unfortunately, it is not known yet, by which means the occupied territories will be liberated, they don't say a word about it. Therefore, I think that the Armenian authorities, public cannot be trusted".

According to Head of the Georgian Centre for Terrorism and Political Violence Research and geonews.ge information portal, politician Badri Natchkebiya, Armenians also see that as a result of wise and pragmatic policy pursued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, very stable situation established in the country and it continue developing: "Azerbaijan has good relations with the US, Europe and Russia. Only unwise people away from politics don't realize it. Petrosyan and his partners are well aware of it and are forced to think seriously ", the politician said.

B.Natchkebia noted that sooner or later Armenian politicians will be forced to change foreign policy of this country, reconsider its relations with neighboring countries, as well as change their stand on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The politician added that change in the foreign policy of Armenia may contribute to the restoration of peace in the South Caucasus.

Head of Art-Gallery TV, politician Tengiz Tkhilava stated that Levon Ter-Petrosyan realizes the reality more objective than the current leadership of Armenia: "He knows very well that Armenia will not develop without settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The conflict cannot be solved without concession. It is true that in the past he could not admit it openly, but now he clearly states it. Armenian partners understand it".

According to him, on the other hand, unchanging, principal policy of Azerbaijani state make them to think so: "Azerbaijan is developing and has become a strong state and can liberate its lands through the power at any time. However, giving priority to peace talks by Azerbaijan forced the other side to reconsider its stand.

I think that significant changes in Armenia's foreign policy, establishment of friendly relations with its neighbors will contribute to the development of the entire South Caucasus".