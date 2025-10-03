Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Georgian PM slams Council of Europe resolution as another attack on his people

    Region
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 15:07
    Georgian PM slams Council of Europe resolution as another attack on his people

    Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has described the resolution adopted by the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) as another attack against the Georgian people.

    According to Report, the Georgian prime minister said the document exposes the difficult situation within European bureaucracy and holds no real value.

    "This resolution reflects the challenges in European bureaucracy. Some parts cannot withstand criticism. It is another attack on the Georgian people, and such resolutions have no significance," he stated.

    Kobaxidze: AŞPA-nın qətnaməsi Avropa bürokratiyasının böhranını əks etdirir
    Кобахидзе: Резолюция ПАСЕ отражает кризис европейской бюрократии

