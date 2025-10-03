Georgian PM slams Council of Europe resolution as another attack on his people

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has described the resolution adopted by the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) as another attack against the Georgian people.

According to Report, the Georgian prime minister said the document exposes the difficult situation within European bureaucracy and holds no real value.

"This resolution reflects the challenges in European bureaucracy. Some parts cannot withstand criticism. It is another attack on the Georgian people, and such resolutions have no significance," he stated.