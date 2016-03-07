Georgian military units to build prayer rooms for Muslims

Tbilisi. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Soldiers and officers, serving in Georgian army will be able to pray comfortably in the military units. Specials rooms have been built for Moslims in the military units.

Report informs, Georgian Defense Minister Tinatin Khidasheli and Mufti of Georgian Muslims Office Bekler Kamashidze attended the opening of places of worship in III brigade of Georgian Armed Forces.

After the opening ceremony, B.Kamashidze performed religious rites in these rooms together with military servants.

T.Khidasheli said places of worship will be built in all military units.