​Georgian MIA warned the citizens about restrictions on the import of cars in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs of Geogia warned its citizens that Azerbaijan had switched to the environmental standard Euro-4, according to which the country banned the import of cars produced before 2004, Report informs citing "Georgia Online".

The document says, that starting from August 16, 2014 owners of vehicles temporarily imported into the territory of Azerbaijan and not meeting environmental standard Euro 4, which regulates content of harmful substances in the exhaust gases, have to present supporting documents for customs clearance under the temporary importation.

It is stressed in the report, that in the case of failure to submit supporting documents customs will require a third party guarantee, financial guarantee for temporary importation, or other ways to guarantee.

Due to the increasing number of cases of non-compliance with terms of the return of vehicles temporarily imported into Azerbaijan and not meeting the environmental standard Euro-4, the State Customs Committee hold the appropriate measures to ensure compliance with Customs legislation.

Azerbaijan joined the ecological standard Euro-4 since April, 1, 2014. The imposition of restrictions on the import of Azerbaijan cars that do not meet eco-standards Euro 4, is primarily associated with efforts to improve the environmental situation in the country.