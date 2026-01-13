Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Georgian FM: Middle Corridor vital for region

    Region
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 12:34
    Georgian FM: Middle Corridor vital for region

    The development of the Middle Corridor is of strategic importance for Georgia and the entire region, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said at the Sustainable Development Week Summit in Abu Dhabi, Report informs.

    She stated that the participation of high-level representatives from various countries in the summit creates an important opportunity to discuss the region's transit potential.

    "In the context of developing international cooperation, promoting the Middle Corridor is vital for us. On this platform, it is crucial to draw attention to our region's transit potential," Bochorishvili emphasized.

    The foreign minister also noted the importance of providing comprehensive information to companies interested in investing in Georgia.

    She stated that meetings are planned with representatives of major international companies, and one of the priorities is to thoroughly inform them about the country's investment potential.

    "Companies operating globally are showing interest in operating in our region and are considering Georgia as a potential investment destination," the minister said.

    Maka Bochorishvili Middle Corridor Georgia
    Maka Boçorişvili: Orta Dəhlizin inkişafı Gürcüstan üçün həyati əhəmiyyət daşıyır
    Глава МИД Грузии: Средний коридор имеет жизненно важное значение для региона

    Latest News

    12:47

    Mis-stitched horse plushie becomes viral sensation in China's Yiwu

    Interesting
    12:38

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Tartar Electromechanical Plant after reconstruction

    Domestic policy
    12:34

    Georgian FM: Middle Corridor vital for region

    Region
    12:17

    Azerbaijan, Italy to hold 65 events in 2026-2027

    Business
    12:16

    Opening of Italy-Azerbaijan university reflects strong bilateral ties, official says

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    Shahbazov: Azerbaijan's transition to green energy to take cooperation with Italy to new level

    Energy
    11:47

    Italy praises results of Washington summit for South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    11:46

    Italian investment in Azerbaijan reaches $805M

    Energy
    11:27

    Over 54 bcm of gas delivered to Europe via TAP

    Energy
    All News Feed