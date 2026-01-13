Georgian FM: Middle Corridor vital for region

The development of the Middle Corridor is of strategic importance for Georgia and the entire region, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said at the Sustainable Development Week Summit in Abu Dhabi, Report informs.

She stated that the participation of high-level representatives from various countries in the summit creates an important opportunity to discuss the region's transit potential.

"In the context of developing international cooperation, promoting the Middle Corridor is vital for us. On this platform, it is crucial to draw attention to our region's transit potential," Bochorishvili emphasized.

The foreign minister also noted the importance of providing comprehensive information to companies interested in investing in Georgia.

She stated that meetings are planned with representatives of major international companies, and one of the priorities is to thoroughly inform them about the country's investment potential.

"Companies operating globally are showing interest in operating in our region and are considering Georgia as a potential investment destination," the minister said.