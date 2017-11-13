Georgian citizens will be able to accept citizenship of other states

Tbilisi. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian citizens will be able to accept citizenship of other countries next year. New constitutional amendments will make it possible.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, the Georgian parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to him, the new constitution approaches liberally to dual citizenship. Under the new law, the citizens will not lose Georgian citizenship if they receive dual citizenship.

Kobakhidze said the changes in the Constitution are important for both Georgian citizens and diaspora representatives abroad.

The new changes will come into force after the presidential election to be held next fall.