Georgia to send generators to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

The Georgian government will send generators to Ukraine as part of its humanitarian support efforts, Report informs.

According to a decree signed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and approved at today's government session, the Georgian Energy Development Fund will procure various types of generators worth 1.5 million lari ($552,577) for delivery to Ukraine.

The generators are intended to support critical infrastructure and ensure energy supply for the population.

Officials note that this initiative is part of Georgia's broader humanitarian assistance program for Ukraine.