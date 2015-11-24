​Georgia tightens control over the state border

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The visa control at all checkpoints of the state border of Georgia has been tightened pursuant to the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Giorgi Mgebrishvili.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, the measure is related to the terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13.

According to the press service of the Georgian Interior Ministry, the patrol police have interviewed passengers and found out the real motivation of their visits. Particular attention was paid to the travel documents of persons entering Georgia, the flow of transit passengers is controlled so they cannot illegally enter other countries through Georgia.