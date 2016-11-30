Georgia increases excise taxes for cars and oil products on January 1

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Government of Georgia will raise excise tax on imported cars and oil products from January 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the Sputnik-Georgia, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said.

According to him, consumption of petroleum products is due to the increase in number of vehicles, which adversely affects the ecological situation and complicate movement in big cities.

According to Kvirikashvili, excise rate for per 1 ton of gasoline will increase from 250 GEL (171 AZN) up to 500 GEL (342 AZN), 1 ton of diesel from 150 (102 AZN) to 400 GEL (273 AZN), and 1,000 cubic meters of gas from 80 (54 AZN) to 200 GEL (137 AZN).

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia cars and oil products are the main imported goods in Georgia.

In the period from January to October 2016, Georgia imported cars worth 374.3 mln USD and oil and petroleum products in the amount of 476 mln USD.