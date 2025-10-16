Georgia fines OSCE chairperson-in-office

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has fined Finnish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen 5,000 lari (over $1,800) for allegedly blocking a road during a protest on October 14, Report informs via Georgian media.

The fine was issued under local legislation, which states that if the number of protest participants is not sufficient to block traffic naturally, any deliberate obstruction of vehicle movement is subject to a penalty.

It remains unclear whether an administrative offense protocol has been officially handed to Valtonen or whether she paid the fine before leaving the country.