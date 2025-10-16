Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Georgia fines OSCE chairperson-in-office

    Region
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 15:25
    Georgia fines OSCE chairperson-in-office

    Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has fined Finnish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen 5,000 lari (over $1,800) for allegedly blocking a road during a protest on October 14, Report informs via Georgian media.

    The fine was issued under local legislation, which states that if the number of protest participants is not sufficient to block traffic naturally, any deliberate obstruction of vehicle movement is subject to a penalty.

    It remains unclear whether an administrative offense protocol has been officially handed to Valtonen or whether she paid the fine before leaving the country.

    Gürcüstan DİN ATƏT sədrini təxminən 2 min dollar cərimələyib
    МВД Грузии оштрафовало Валтонен почти на $2 тысячи

