Georgia crash: Turkish C-130 passed scheduled check a month earlier

The Turkish Air Force's C-130 military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia underwent a technical inspection just one month earlier, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, Report informs.

It was noted that technical inspections of these aircraft are regularly carried out by Türkiye: "C-130 aircraft are currently in active use in more than 70 countries. Upon reviewing the technical history of the crashed plane, it was determined that the aircraft had undergone the Erciyes Avionics modernization, scheduled fuselage and engine inspections were completed on time, and its most recent technical inspection was conducted between September 11 and October 12, 2025."

The ministry further highlighted that the aircraft was purchased from Saudi Arabia in 2012, entered inventory in 2014 after inspections, and was modernized before being put into service in 2022: "Since then, the plane has been in operation with regular technical maintenance."

On November 11, a Turkish Air Force C-130 military aircraft crashed in Georgia. The wreckage was scattered across steep slopes near the Kolagiri Monastery and discovered by local residents. All 20 people on board were killed. Their bodies have been recovered and sent to Türkiye.