Georgia launches new banknotes

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia's National Bank circulates new 20, 50 and 100 lari paper currencies.

"Report" informs referring to Georgian mass media, it was stated by Giorgi Kadagidze, Head of the National Bank.

According to him, new currencies to be circulated gradually.Signature of Country's Finance Minister will not exist on the new money.

Designer of new currencies is Bachana Malazonia.

Georgia celebrates the 20th anniversary of national currency circulation this year.