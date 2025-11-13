Fragments of Turkish Air Force plane crashed in Georgia to be examined at base in Kayseri
- 13 November, 2025
- 08:18
Remains of the Turkish Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft, which crashed in Georgia on November 11, will be transported to Kayseri Province, Report informs referring to the Yeni Safak newspaper.
According to the newspaper, relevant agencies are conducting a comprehensive investigation at the scene of the crash in Georgia, after which the aircraft fragments will be transported to the Kayseri military base.
The Turkish Ministry of National Defense confirmed the deaths of all 20 service members on board the crashed aircraft on November 12.
The black box from the military aircraft was delivered to Türkiye overnight on November 12.
