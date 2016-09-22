 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenia's former deputy defense minister appeals to ECHR

    The complaint concerns an illegal arrest

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Former deputy defense minister of Armenia Vahan Shirkhanyan has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights. The complaint was registered at the ECHR.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Shirkhanyan's defender Hayk Alumyan said.

    According to the lawyer, the complaint concerns the illegal arrest and the health of Vahan Shirkhanyan.

    He also said that the condition of the defendant is poor, he moves with great difficulty.

    Vahan Shirkhanyan was arrested on December 21,2015 over armed gang's case.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi