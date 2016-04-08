Foreign Ministy: Turkey and Israel make progress toward fixing ties

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Turkey and Israel have made progress towards restoring ties between the two countries at meetings held in London, and announced that the deal is expected to be finalized in the next meeting, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to a statement released by the ministry, Undersecretary of Turkey's Foreign Ministry Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Israeli Prime Minister's Special envoy Joseph Ciechanover and acting chairman of Israel's National Security Council, General Jacob Nagel attended the meeting on Thursday.

Ankara underscores that relations with Israel cannot be normalized unless its conditions for ending the Gaza blockade and compensation for the deaths of civilians on Mavi Marmara vessel are fulfilled by Israel.