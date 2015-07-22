FM: Iran intends to vigorously continue relationship with Turkey, despite the odds

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ "There are some quite serious differences on regional issues between Turkey and Iran, but that does not mean that relations between the two countries spoiled."

Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, chief negotiator Abbas Arakhchi, said that at a press conference in the office of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran commenting on the question of the nuclear program of the country, Iran's relations with neighboring countries and other issues.

Relations between Iran and Turkey have a strong, long and comprehensive basis.

Relations between the two countries, which have economic, political, historical, cultural and religious aspects, will strongly continue", said A.Arakhchi.