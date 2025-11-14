FM Bochorishvili: Georgia will deepen cooperation with Armenia
14 November, 2025
- 13:37
Georgia will further strengthen its cooperation with Armenia in the near future, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said during a meeting with her Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, in Tbilisi, Report informs.
Bochorishvili emphasized that cooperation, friendship, and strategic partnership between the two countries are essential not only for Georgia and Armenia but also for the stability and well-being of the entire region.
She added that Georgia has long played an important role in ensuring stable and peaceful development in the South Caucasus and will continue contributing to enhanced regional cooperation.
