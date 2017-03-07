 Top
    Five people killed, 35 injured in bus accident in Turkey

    Emergency crew and rescuers were brought to the scene© haber7.com

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least five people were killed and 35 others were injured on March 7 when a bus carrying members of a labor union from the northwestern province of Bursa to Ankara suffered an accident in Bursa’s İnegöl district, Report informs citing the KanalAhaber

    The bus, which was carrying a group of workers from the Turkish Metal Union to celebrate March 8 International Women’s Day events in the capital, failed to negotiate a bend near the Mezitler area, resulting in the vehicle overturning.

    A number of ambulances, firefighters and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. 

