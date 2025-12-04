Fidan: Closure of Minsk process made possible through Azerbaijan-Armenia joint efforts

The historic decision to close the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures as of December 1, 2025, was made possible through the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, Report informs.

Fidan emphasized that long-overdue budget approval and collective work on potential OSCE reforms within the Helsinki+50 framework could help revitalize the organization's activities.

He added that Ankara will continue to support efforts to achieve peace in other regions, particularly in Ukraine: "As the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year, attaining peace has become increasingly urgent. We particularly welcome the efforts of the United States to facilitate agreements between the parties to the conflict."

Fidan called for continued support for initiatives aimed at securing long-term peace in the region.