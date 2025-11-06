Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Region
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 19:11
    Event to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tbilisi

    Tbilisi has celebrated the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day in the 44-day Patriotic War, Report informs.

    The event, organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia, took place at the Shota Rustaveli State Academic Drama Theater.

    It was attended by officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps, the public, and the Azerbaijani community in Georgia.

    The event aimed to honor the memory of the martyrs who heroically fell in the war, pay tribute to the veterans' contributions to Azerbaijan's historic victory, and strengthen unity and solidarity between the two countries.

    Ambassador Faig Guliyev stated that the event was a shining example of friendship and solidarity between the peoples of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

    The event continued with an artistic concert program.

    Azerbaijan Georgia 44-day Patriotic War
    Photo
    Photo
