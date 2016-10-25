 Top
    European Union lifted sanction against Iranian bank

    Assets of the financial institution unfrozen

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Sanction against Bank Saderat Iran (BSI) and its London branch has been lifted.

    Report informs referring to the Iranian press, UK Ministry of Finance issued a statement.

    The ministry informs, the Iranian bank and its branch have been excluded from the list of institutions under sanction and its assets have been unfrozen.

    Notably, the European Union imposed sanction on March 23, 2012 against London branch of BSI triggered by disputes over Iranian nuclear program. 

