European Court: Russia must pay €253 million in compensation to Georgia

On October 14, 2025, the Strasbourg Court [ECHR] delivered its judgment on compensation in the case of Georgia v. Russia, Report informs via GPB.

According to information released by Georgia's Ministry of Justice, the ruling obliges Russia to pay over 253 million euros in compensation to Georgia.

"The Court endorsed the comprehensive legal position and evidence presented by the Georgian Government and, as a result, has ordered the Russian Federation to pay EUR 253,018,000 for the benefit of more than 29,000 victims, Georgian citizens.

As is publicly known, on April 9, 2024, a judgment was delivered in this case holding Russia fully responsible for the practice of mass intimidation, detention, attacks, killings, and official tolerance of such acts against Georgia's population in the occupied territories and along the occupation line, abuses occurring against the backdrop of Georgia's territorial occupation and so-called borderisation.

Today's judgment represents the logical continuation of historic cases won against Russia. In Georgia v. Russia (I), the so-called deportees' case concerning the mass expulsion of Georgians from Russia, the Strasbourg Court ordered the Russian Federation to pay up to EUR 10 million for the mass deportation of ethnic Georgians and gross violations of their human rights. The public is also familiar with the judgment in Georgia v. Russia (II), the so-called August 2008 war case, which obliged the Russian Federation to pay up to 130 million euros for mass violations committed against Georgian citizens during and after the August war.

Although the Russian Federation is no longer a member of the Council of Europe, it remains legally obliged to comply with court judgments, with fines accruing for each day of non-compliance.

Work on executing these judgments continues within the framework of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers, with Georgia's active involvement.

Georgia's Ministry of Justice extends its gratitude to the state agencies involved in gathering evidence and congratulates all of Georgia on this historic victory," states the Ministry of Justice's statement.