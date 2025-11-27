European Commissioner: Integration of Central Asia and South Caucasus - imperative for EU

Closer coordination between Central Asia (CA) and the South Caucasus is of strategic importance and fully aligns with the connectivity agenda embedded in the European Union's new Black Sea strategy.

As Report informs, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela said this in an interview with Uzbek publication Gazeta.uz, commenting on Azerbaijan's accession to the format of consultative meetings of CA heads of state as a full participant.

"Better alignment of procedures, standards, and digital systems would make the Trans-Caspian route (TITR or Middle Corridor) faster and more predictable for business. This will also create new opportunities for joint projects in logistics, port infrastructure, trade facilitation, and green transport. For Europe, this means more reliable and diversified East-West connectivity. For the region - stronger economic ties and higher stability - benefits that mutually reinforce each other," said the European Commissioner.