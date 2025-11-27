Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    European Commissioner: Integration of Central Asia and South Caucasus - imperative for EU

    Region
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 16:04
    European Commissioner: Integration of Central Asia and South Caucasus - imperative for EU

    Closer coordination between Central Asia (CA) and the South Caucasus is of strategic importance and fully aligns with the connectivity agenda embedded in the European Union's new Black Sea strategy.

    As Report informs, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela said this in an interview with Uzbek publication Gazeta.uz, commenting on Azerbaijan's accession to the format of consultative meetings of CA heads of state as a full participant.

    "Better alignment of procedures, standards, and digital systems would make the Trans-Caspian route (TITR or Middle Corridor) faster and more predictable for business. This will also create new opportunities for joint projects in logistics, port infrastructure, trade facilitation, and green transport. For Europe, this means more reliable and diversified East-West connectivity. For the region - stronger economic ties and higher stability - benefits that mutually reinforce each other," said the European Commissioner.

    Jozef Sikela
    Yozef Sikela: Mərkəzi Asiya və Cənubi Qafqazın inteqrasiyası Aİ üçün strateji əhəmiyyətə malikdir
    Еврокомиссар: Интеграция ЦА и Южного Кавказа имеет стратегическое значение для ЕС

    Latest News

    16:55
    Photo

    Azerbaijan embassy officials visit Colombey les Deux Églises, honor de Gaulle legacy

    Foreign policy
    16:52

    Zakharova: Lavrov won't attend OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in Austria

    Region
    16:49

    Türkiye-Azerbaijan media platform proves effective, diplomat says

    Media
    16:32

    Caspian countries extend ban on sturgeon fishing until 2026

    Region
    16:22

    Media literacy goes beyond distinguishing real news from disinformation, Kyrgyz official

    Media
    16:16

    AZAL and Jordanian delegation discuss expansion of cooperation in civil aviation

    Infrastructure
    16:11

    Liga Siceva: Azerbaijan becoming gateway for Baltic businesses to South Caucasus

    Business
    16:05

    Mikayil Jabbarov re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

    Individual sports
    16:04

    European Commissioner: Integration of Central Asia and South Caucasus - imperative for EU

    Region
    All News Feed