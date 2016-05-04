European Commission backs visa-free travel for Turkish citizens

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ The European Commission has recommended May 4 for Turkish citizens to be added to the list of countries to be exempt from visa while entering the Schengen zone.

Under the Turkey-EU migrant deal, reached to curb the flow of migrants into the bloc, the EU had pledges visa-free travel for Turkish citizens as of July, on condition Turkey met all of the 72 criteria needed for the process.

The European Commission is today proposing to lift the visa requirements for the citizens of Turkey on condition that Ankara fulfils "as a matter of urgency" criteria set by the EU, according to a document tweeted by Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.