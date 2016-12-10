Eurasia Review: Armenia casts doubt on commitment to obligations under IAEA agreement

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The trafficking of nuclear and other radioactive materials by Armenians in Armenia is against the commitment of Armenia within the framework of the agreement signed between the Republic of Armenia and IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and with other relevant organizations.

Report informs, an article published in the Eurasia Review says, the current threat of nuclear and radioactive weapons is the real danger for the regions of the Caucasus, Europe, Middle East, and the entire world: "International Organizations must act quickly in order to stop the Armenian Government from expanding its nuclear and radioactive materials destined to be used for civilian and military purposes.

"Notably, the Nuclear and Radioactive materials that are related to the Metsamor NPP are part of the nuclear technology built in 1976 and have the same characteristics with the technology that has been used in Chernobyl NPP", the article reads.