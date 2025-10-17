EU ready to support TRIPP project, says envoy to Armenia

The European Union is ready to use its tools to promote regional connectivity within the framework of the TRIPP project and, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Vassilis Maragos, told journalists, Reporter informs via Armenpress.

"The events and meetings that took place in Washington on August 8 were welcomed by the European Union," Ambassador Maragos told journalists during a visit to Syunik province, referring to the US-brokered Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal. "Since then, we have expressed our readiness to support these initiatives and connectivity. We are prepared to contribute our tools not only within the framework of the Trump Route project," Maragos said.

The ambassador added that the European Union supports peace in the South Caucasus.