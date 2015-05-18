EU and Turkey launch an economic dialogue

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ European Union and Turkey are launching economic dialogue. Report informs citing the Tass it was said today by Minister for EU Affairs of Turkey Volkan Bozkır at a press conference in Brussels, within Association Council with Ankara.

"Economic relations - in our common interest. Therefore, we decided to launch economic dialogue", - said Bozkır.

European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Johannes Hahn said in turn that the European Commission is considering modernization of the customs union of the EU - Turkey.I emphasize the strong economic ties between the EU and Turkey and the need to develop economic dialogue at the highest level.

We will explore opportunities for improvement and modernization of our Customs Union ", - he said.

In Brussels, today held the 53 th Association Council EU - Turkey in the framework of the negotiations on the accession of Ankara to the community. It was launched in 2005.